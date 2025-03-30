Photo Credit: MLB.com

After falling in a 20-9 rout in Saturday’s matchup with the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy wasn’t afraid to tell it how it is when he sat down with the media.

It was clear from the very start that Brewers starting pitcher Nestor Cortes simply didn’t have it, allowing three consecutive home runs to the first three Yankees batters he faced.

The Yankees just hit back-to-back-to-back home runs off their old friend, Nestor Cortes, on three consecutive pitches. YES Network’s Michael Kay on the call: pic.twitter.com/MqmbMzBe2A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2025

Things didn’t get any better as the game went on in what was truly a horrendous day for the Brewers’ pitching staff. Ultimately, the Brewers allowed nine home runs in the game, a franchise record in a single game for the Yankees.

Pat Murphy had the unenviable task of addressing the media following the embarrassing loss. And in a bluntly honest statement, he called the loss “an old-fashioned ass-whooping”.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy: “An old-fashioned ass-whooping.” — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 29, 2025

Murphy then went on to specifically address the start of the game for Nestor Cortes, stating the obvious in that Cortes simply wasn’t able to locate his pitches where he wanted to.

“You think you’ve seen it all, and you haven’t,” Murphy said via Brewers beat writer for MLB.com, Adam McCulvy. “Because we saw it today: Three pitches, three homers. It’s like, really? Usually, you wake up from that, you know what I mean? You go, ‘Ah, that can’t ever happen.’ He just didn’t throw the ball good. He didn’t execute. And he would be the first to tell you. The ball wasn’t cutting. He didn’t throw it where he wanted to on the side of the plate he wanted to. When you throw those like that and your cutter is backing up, the way he threw the ball, the Yankees are a powerhouse.”

Cortes, meanwhile, opted not to speak to reporters after the game, which was relayed publicly by Chris Kirschner, who covers the Yankees for The Athletic.

Nestor Cortes left Yankee Stadium without speaking with the media, according to a Brewers official. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 29, 2025

The Brewers will undoubtedly benefit from simply putting this game behind them as soon as possible.

But clearly, Pat Murphy seems to believe that there is plenty for his team to work on heading into the series finale against the Yankees on Sunday.