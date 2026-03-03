Credit: MLB; USA Baseball

The 2026 World Baseball Classic begins this week, and star-studded Team USA got its first practice in on Monday in Scottsdale, AZ.

The Pat McAfee Show was on hand, and Pat McAfee even got to pitch to Clayton Kershaw.

McAfee spoke with Kershaw, Aaron Judge, and Bryce Harper ahead of the opportunity on ESPN. While the recently retired Kershaw is known for his remarkable major-league pitching career that featured three NL Cy Young Awards, Harper warned McAfee that Kershaw “can swing it.” And Kershaw told McAfee, “I’m ready.”

I think I’m pitching against @ClaytonKersh22 later today.. I’m gonna have to find it here 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8kZ4rgQnYl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

“I’m gonna face you in a little bit and I’m ready.. The arm feels great” ~ @ClaytonKersh22 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gfM9RAOnkL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

McAfee, a former NFL punter, showed off a decent arm on the mound, but the command was quite shoddy. His miss on a 3-1 pitch had Kershaw laughing hysterically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb)

“I had no idea where the ball was going,” McAfee posted on X.

“IT ALL HURT SO BAD,” McAfee added.

This was an absolute blast..@ClaytonKersh22 is the absolute man. A legend. An icon.. and a gentleman. I had no idea where the ball was going 😂😂 IT ALL HURT SO BAD https://t.co/9Wm2R7L1Ki — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2026

Kershaw, 37, retired from an illustrious 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2025 MLB season, but he’s giving it a go for Team USA in the WBC. He told MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger on Monday, “I don’t have a season to prepare for, so I’m here if there’s an innings problem, if there’s a pitch count problem, I’m here. I can pitch every day. This is it for me, so if they want me to throw a thousand pitches, I’m in for it.”

Remember Clayton Kershaw? 🤣 The @Dodgers legend is back in uniform, this time for @USABaseball 🇺🇸 MLB Network + @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/E613aY1ZVO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 3, 2026

Additionally, Kershaw will serve as a studio analyst for NBC’s upcoming MLB coverage.

While Monday was more on the casual side for Team USA, the intensity will pick up from here. Team USA plays exhibition games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and its first WBC game arrives on Friday against Brazil. You can see the full WBC television schedule here.