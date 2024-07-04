A fan falls into the netting above the visiting dugout in Arlington going for a foul ball. Photo Credit: Padres TV/MLB.

What’s the best thing to do if a foul ball is hit in your area? A fan at Wednesday night’s game between the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers chose an approach that got him not only kicked out of his seat, but also ribbed hard on television.

In the top of the eighth inning, San Diego’s Jurickson Profar hit a foul ball in the vicinity of the Padres dugout. As it was out of play, none of Texas’ players had a chance to catch the ball. One of their fans, who was seated directly behind the visiting dugout, did have a chance. And he wasn’t going to let the opportunity go without trying.

Beer in hand, he jumped up onto the dugout. While there, he made a bad step. Fortunately, the net was there to keep him from falling too far. His beer, though, didn’t survive, flying out of his hands. He was quickly approached by security and taken away from his seat — but not before Padres analyst Mark Grant could have some fun with it.

“What is that clown doing?” Grant asked. “Yeah, time for Cha-Cha to go. Let’s take a look at this. This guy’s on top of the dugout, then loses it, does the big tuna and then loses the 24-ouncer.”

Don Orsillo and Mark Grant on the Padres call for a Rangers fan who’s had a few too many. ⚾️🎙️😵‍💫 “WHAT IS THAT CLOWN DOIN’?” pic.twitter.com/fp8Ot5G1Iz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2024

Interestingly enough, while the fan was being escorted out, the Padres, whose dugout he nearly crashed into, were calling for him to come back.

The Padres players did not seem to want Cha Cha to go. pic.twitter.com/gS4pMJv2TX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2024

