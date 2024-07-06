Manny Machado looks on as security tackles a fan who tried to celebrate his game-winning home run. Photo Credit: Padres TV/MLB.

Fans at Petco Park on Friday night were treated to an absolutely classic finish between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. The game ended well for the home team, though one fan’s choice of celebration probably earned him some bruises.

While the game’s finish was thrilling, there was nothing in the first eight innings to suggest that was coming. The Padres carried a seemingly safe 7-2 lead into the ninth inning. But an Alek Thomas grand slam drew Arizona to within one, then Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to give the D-Backs a lead.

That lead was short-lived. Jurickson Profar hit a game-tying home run to lead the bottom of the ninth inning off. Then, after a walk, Manny Machado drilled a two-run home run into what Padres announcer Don Orsillo called, “A sea of San Diegans.”

“THAT BALL IS BACK AND IT’S HEADED INTO A — SEA OF SAN DIEGANS. MANNY MACHADO WALKS IT OFF.” Don Orsillo on the call as Manny Machado caps off an absolute wild one in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/cD83KdZGi8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

Machado and his teammates were of course celebrating on the field. One Padres fan in the building wanted to get in on the fun. He ran in between Machado and one of his teammates and began celebrating. Generally speaking, television broadcasts make a habit of not showing fans on the field. This one, though, was kind of unavoidable. And to be fair, he wasn’t on television for long.

Naturally, the fan had his phone out, trying to record the moment. Also, naturally, some security guards were not far behind. With that, the celebration didn’t last long, as the fan was tackled.

A fan wanted to celebrate with Machado and the Padres. That was not a good idea.pic.twitter.com/al68M190wP https://t.co/FH8DIxdVcu — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 6, 2024

Analyst Mark Grant finally broke a few seconds of silence, saying “Two points for a takedown.”

