July 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) rounds the bases after hititng a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports

There has never been a ninth inning like the one in San Diego Friday night, and announcers on both sides shouted out some thrilling calls to describe the wild, historic finish.

The Padres appeared headed for an easy win, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 entering the ninth in front of the largest crowd in Petco Park history. But the D-backs loaded the bases, and Alek Thomas stepped to the plate.

“Alek first pitch swinging, drives it deep to right-center! Alek Thomas has hit a grand slam! In slam Diego!” D-backs announcer Steve Berthiaume called.

ALEK THOMAS GRAND SLAM. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xF5nikSTjU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 6, 2024



After Corbin Carroll doubled with two outs, pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk came to the plate.

‘Grichuk, down the line! Randall Grichuk!” Berthiaume called. “It’s gone! It’s gone! And the Diamondbacks have taken a lead in San Diego with an improbable ninth inning! Wow!”

“GRICHUK. DOWN THE LINE. RANDAL GRICHUK. IT’S GONE. IT’S GONE. AND THE DIAMONDBACKS HAVE TAKEN A LEAD IN SAN DIEGO WITH AN IMPROBABLE NINTH INNING. WOW!”pic.twitter.com/5BEpZFaucs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024

Berthiaume’s and the D-backs’ excitement was short-lived. In the bottom of the ninth, the Padres tied the game on Jurickson Profar’s solo shot, much to Padres TV play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo’s delight.

“PROFAR TIES THE GAME.” Wild one in San Diego.pic.twitter.com/iihAMViOjb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024



After a walk to Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado stepped to the plate and crushed a pitch.

“That ball is back and it’s headed into a — sea of San Diegans! Manny Machado walks it off!” an excited Orsillo shouted.

“THAT BALL IS BACK AND IT’S HEADED INTO A — SEA OF SAN DIEGANS. MANNY MACHADO WALKS IT OFF.” Don Orsillo on the call as Manny Machado caps off an absolute wild one in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/cD83KdZGi8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 6, 2024



So to recap, that ninth inning featured a grand slam and a go-ahead homer by the Diamondbacks, while the Padres countered with Profar’s game-tying homer, followed by Machado’s walk-off shot. According to STATS, that is the first time in MLB history four different players have turned those feats in the same inning of a game.

The announcers certainly got a workout calling the action, and they had more to call after the game. Padres TV showed a fan run on the field to celebrate with Machado, only to be tackled by a security worker.

Padres analyst Mark Grant noted, “Two points for a takedown.”