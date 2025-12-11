Courtesy MLB Network

MLB Network is launching a new offseason series, Pack In Time, hosted by Greg Amsinger, which debuts Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The show centers on Amsinger’s love of baseball cards, with each 30-minute episode featuring him pulling cards from a stack to reveal which former MLB player he’ll sit down with that week. The first three guests are Nelson Cruz on Dec. 14, Shawon Dunston on Dec. 21, and Mike Cameron on Dec. 28.

The concept is pretty straightforward. Amsinger picks up a stack of cards, flips through them, and lands on the guest for that episode. From there, it’s a personality-driven interview with a non-active, non-Hall of Fame player who fans will recognize but probably haven’t heard from in a while. The cards are mostly a gimmick to launch what’s essentially a “where are they now” format, but it works as a hook for casual viewers who might not tune in for a standard interview show.

“Growing up, I loved collecting baseball cards,” Amsinger said in MLB Network’s announcement. “There was history in every pack. Now imagine pulling a few from the deck and having a real-life conversation with some of your cardboard heroes? Pack in Time is a baseball fantasy come to life!”

Amsinger signed a four-year extension with MLB Network in 2023 after considering the Cardinals’ play-by-play job on Bally Sports Midwest. He’s a St. Louis native and called the Cardinals gig a dream job, but ultimately decided to stay with MLB Network because of what he’s built there. Pack In Time is part of that continued commitment to the network’s programming.

Each episode will air on Sundays at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be available on MLB Network’s YouTube page after its network debut. The show joins MLB Network’s offseason lineup that includes Hot Stove, MLB Tonight, and Studio 42 with Bob Costas.