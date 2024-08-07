Photo Credit: NBC Sports Chicago

With his beloved Chicago White Sox snapping a 21-game losing streak on Tuesday, Ozzie Guillén wanted to be part of the celebration.

While he’s no longer playing for or managing the team, Guillén has been one of the more entertaining parts of Chicago’s brutal 2024 season. As part of Chicago White Sox Postgame Live on NBC Sports Chicago, Guillén has harshly critiqued players and manager Pedro Grifol throughout the season and particularly during the recent losing streak.

Guillén, though, was not on Tuesday’s postgame show — at least not officially.

After an interview with outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the camera returned to the studio. Host Chuck Garfien, who’s experienced the struggle alongside Guillén all season, noted to co-host Frank Thomas that Guillén was trying to call in.

“Frank I’m looking at my phone here and someone is calling me; he’s called me twice,” Garfien said. “Ozzie Guillén is calling me right now. Does he know that I’m on television? Is he watching? Does he want to come on the show?” Garfien tried to call Guillén back on the air but got no answer.

Guillén, though, would not be silenced. A few minutes later, he returned Garfien’s call. Garfien answered — on the air.

“Ozzie, you know we’re on TV, right?” Garfien asked.

“Hello,” Guillén replied.

“You know we’re on TV right now. You are on TV right now.”

“It’s over,” Thomas screamed.

“It’s over,” repeated Garfien. “Are you calling because the Sox finally won a game?”

“Yes, I know,” a laughing Guillén said. “I just tried to call you guys.”

“You want to add some thoughts to the show?” Garfien asked.

“Happiness,” Guillén said. “Happiness, when you sleep nice and tight.”

“Alright,” Garfien replied. “Sleep tight. We’ll see you tomorrow, alright?”

“Sleeping tight and happiness,” Guillén said.

“This is the kind of analysis you want from Ozzie Guillén,” Garfien joked.

It wouldn’t have been right to have him off of the postgame show after this near record-setting losing streak was finally snapped. Guillén has a strong connection with the White Sox. So, if anyone deserves one night of sleeping tight and happiness, it’s him.

