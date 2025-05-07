Photo Credit: Chicago Sports Network

Ozzie Guillén has never been afraid to call it how he sees it when it comes to Chicago White Sox baseball. So when a comedy of errors resulted in the White Sox fumbling away their game on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals, it was fairly easy to predict that Guillén would show some passion on the Chicago Sports Network postgame show.

While the White Sox haven’t quite been the laughingstock of baseball thus far this season, a distinction that belongs to the Colorado Rockies, things haven’t been all that much better than their historically bad 2024 season.

Tuesday’s game against the Royals perhaps encapsulated the issues with the White Sox this season better than any game.

Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, Chicago held a 3-2 lead with closer Cam Booser on the mound. But unfortunately, Booser’s defense failed him when a routine pop fly in the infield that should have been the first out of the inning instead hit White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth in the head.

This error would put the winning run on base, who would end up scoring later in the inning on a walk-off single to center field from Bobby Witt Jr.

There is obviously no telling whether the Royals would have won the game had Chase Meidroth made the easy catch instead of whiffing on the fly ball. But either way, it was a rather embarrassing way to lose a game.

Initially, Chuck Garfien was speechless about the loss for the White Sox, before Ozzie Guillén unloaded on just how embarrassing the loss truly was on White Sox Postgame Live.

“I’m speechless,” said Garfien. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all in Kansas City…”

“A lot of weird things happened right there,” added Guillén. “It’s amazing how it was playing earlier, and then all of the sudden in one inning it turned around. The pop-up Sandlot miss… I mean, it hit him in the head. I just laughed. I’m not gonna get mad. It hit him right in the head. The ground ball double play, they throw the ball away. A lot of crazy things happened. This is ugly. If I was the manager of the White Sox, I’d go, ‘Hey, everybody, stay on the field. Leave the lights on. We practice til 2 o’clock in the morning. Everybody, go back to the field, let’s go.’ There is nothing you can do about it. It’s like, oh my god, what is this?”

At least Guillén hasn’t voluntarily pondered sitting on a cactus yet, which was the case last season.

But by the looks of things, it seems like Guillén may very well be in for similar levels of anguish this season should these kinds of mistakes continue.