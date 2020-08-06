Following the Milwaukee Brewers’ 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, former White Sox manager (and current NBC Sports Chicago analyst) Ozzie Guillen sounded off about Nick Swisher, his former outfielder.

Yeah so @OzzieGuillen really didn't hold back when discussing Nick Swisher pic.twitter.com/KJyvwJTWOM — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2020

In the above clip, Guillen said, “I hate Nick Swisher with my heart.” Guillen didn’t elaborate when asked, saying that he thinks Swisher also hates him and calling Swisher’s attitude “fake.”

Swisher spent the 2008 season with the White Sox, and slashed a pithy .219/.332/.410, his worst season over the first nine full seasons of his career. After 2008, he was traded to the Yankees for three players who played a total of 28 games for Chicago. With the Yankees, Swisher won the 2009 World Series and was an AL All-Star in 2010. He left New York for Cleveland following the 2012 season, and retired in 2016 after being cut loose by both the Braves and Yankees.

Guillen, on the other hand, remained in Chicago as White Sox manager through the 2011 season. He hasn’t managed in the majors since a disastrous 2012 season in Miami with the Marlins.

Now, both Guillen and Swisher are TV analysts. Guillen has worked for NBC Sports Chicago since the 2018 season, and Swisher joined Fox at the start of the 2017 season. This type of public war of words is like catnip for Fox, so don’t be surprised if Swisher shows up on Thursday night’s FS1 pregame show to fire back at Guillen.