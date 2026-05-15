Credit: Chicago Sports Network

It certainly sounded like a hot mic caught Ozzie Guillen in a not so safe for work moment during Thursday’s Chicago White Sox broadcast.

With a runner on second and nobody out in the eighth inning, White Sox catcher Edgar Quero struck out just as play-by-play announcer John Schriffen was throwing it back to the studio for a preview of what was to come on the Chicago Sports Network postgame show. And just as Schriffen said, “it’s time to check in,” another voice could be heard on the broadcast.

Was that Ozzie Guillen on the hot mic? pic.twitter.com/mRW9ujWFkD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2026

“Move the f*cking guy over!” is what appeared to have been said, with someone seemingly upset at Quero’s inability to get the runner over to third. That someone certainly sounded like Ozzie Guillen, who may have had his mic go live just a second or two before he was expecting it.

The F-bomb caught Schriffen by surprise, who briefly paused before handing it off to studio host Chuck Garfien and Guillen.

“We’re on! Hey!” Garfien said after a brief pause of his own. And if Garfien was surprised by being on air, Guillen probably was too, which may have led to the hot-mic F-bomb. It also wasn’t the first time Guillen was caught dropping some profanity on a hot mic from the studio.

The good news for Ozzie Guillen is that whatever he gets caught saying on a hot mic, he probably wouldn’t have a problem saying it while knowingly on-air, either. Guillen isn’t exactly known for speaking through a filter, as he proved Thursday night. And the better news for Guillen is that even though Quero didn’t “move the f*cking guy over,” the White Sox still scored in the eighth en route to a 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.