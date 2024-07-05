Diamondbacks Spanish radio voice Oscar Soria became a United States citizen. Photo Credit: Arizona Diamondbacks TV/MLB.

Oscar Soria, the Spanish play-by-play voice of the Arizona Diamondbacks, was a busy man between the team’s road games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday and Thursday.

But he was busy for a good reason.

As Thursday’s game returned from commercial for the start of the seventh inning, Diamondbacks field reporter Todd Walsh revealed that Soria was at Phoenix’s South Mountain Community College earlier in the day to take his Oath of Citizenship, officially becoming a United States citizen.

“I happened to bump into Oscar at about 5 o’clock when he made his way back to Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium,” Walsh said. “He was literally beaming. So to was his partner, Rodrigo López. I’ll say this to you guys. Our country is better with Oscar as a part of it.”

“We are so proud to have him as a colleague and a friend,” Steve Berthiaume added. “He is a tremendous human being and a great broadcaster — already a Hall of Famer. And it’s great to have him here today.”

Soria has been the Spanish play-by-play radio voice of the Diamondbacks for nearly the franchise’s entire history, starting in 1999, their second year in existence.

In 2022, Soria was inducted into the Salón del Periodista Deportivo — or Sports Journalist Hall of Fame — at the Mexican Sports Confederation.

