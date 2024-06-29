Orlando Cepeda’s passing is announced at Oracle Park. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area.

Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

As was the case with his former San Francisco Giants teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Willie Mays, news of Cepeda’s death broke as the Giants were playing.

When the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast of Friday’s game between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers returned from commercial for the top of the sixth inning, Dave Flemming shared the sad news.

“It just pains me to have to pass along more really sad news,” Flemming said. “What a tough time it is for our Giants. Tonight we have lost our friend Orlando Cepeda.”

“For the longest time we referred to our Hall of Famers as the living monuments,” Mike Krukow added. “They were bigger than life as players but as we got to know them and watch them live their life as retired Giants players, they really were much bigger than life. It hurts to lose him. He was such a gentle soul. He was such a good man. It’s been a rough 10 days, partner.”

“Our thoughts are with all of Orlando’s family,” Flemming said. “He was just a beloved part of our Giants family. Just like Willie Mays, just like Willie McCovey, we saw him at the ballpark all of the time. He loved being around his Giants.”

Dave Flemming and Mike Krukow announce the passing of another legendary Giant, Orlando Cepeda. “It just pains me to have to pass along more really sad news. What a tough time it is for our Giants.” “It hurts to lose him. He was such a gentle soul. He was such a good man.” pic.twitter.com/7CQpCJEcI0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2024

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser, calling the game for the Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA, also honored Cepeda.

“Well another Giant great has passed away. They just announced here at Oracle Park that Orlando Cepeda, Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 86,” Davis said.

Hershiser then detailed Cepeda’s many accomplishments in his Hall of Fame career.

“Well another Giant great has passed away. They just announced here at Oracle Park that Orlando Cepeda, Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 86.” – Joe Davis on the Dodgers broadcast pic.twitter.com/sLLYzX4C6r — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2024

“Eleven-time All-Star, World Series champion in 1967, NL MVP in ’67, Rookie of the Year, NL home run leader. He did it all.”

[Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area]