Credit: MASN

Gender reveals don’t sit well with everyone, but if you’re gonna do one, you might as well try to be super creative about it.

It might be hard to top how Baltimore Orioles pitcher Anthony Nunez just did it for his brother in the middle of a Major League Baseball game.

Nunez put in an inning of work for the O’s in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Athletics, earning two walks and a strikeout. After his work was done, the rookie pitcher started walking back to the dugout. However, he also identified the location of one of the MASN cameras, stared right down the barrel, and appeared to say, “It’s a boy.”

While that’s a pretty odd thing to say after pitching an inning, Orioles announcer Kevin Brown offered an explanation.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Anthony Nunez with the rare mid-inning gender reveal to his family watching at home. https://t.co/YMwvwoYGc7 pic.twitter.com/xTIPjTZUES — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2026

“Anthony is mouthing ‘it’s a boy’ for some family members,” said Brown. “His brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Makayla Delgado, are expecting child No. 3. And that, folks, is one of the most creative gender reveals you’ll ever see. Anthony had the answer, Danny and Makayla did not know, and I hope that you two are watching.”

“That’s what I call multitasking there,” added commentator Ben McDonald. “There’s no way I would have thought to do that after getting out of that situation. That would have been the last thing on my mind, to be honest with you.”

“Now that’s a Mother’s Day gift there,” added Brown.

Congrats to the Delgados and congrats to Nunez on helping Baltimore seal the victory. A real win-win kind of day.