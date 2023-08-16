Credit: MASN

The Baltimore Orioles faced off against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night in a game that wasn’t exactly competitive for most of the game. Given the nature of the blowout nature of the game, the Orioles broadcast on MASN heavily strayed away from strictly talking baseball. This led to Kevin Brown offering an impersonation of Blink-182 lead singer Tom DeLonge on-air during the game.

Baltimore found themselves down 10-0 in the top of the sixth inning, and the conversation between Brown and MASN color commentator Ben McDonald somehow led to McDonald saying that he wasn’t familiar with the popular punk band.

To be honest, I’ve never heard of Blink-182,” said McDonald. Sounds like a fighter jet to me.”

Brown, presumably a Blink-182 fan, took exception to this.

“Are you kidding me? Get out of here. You don’t know Blink-182? All the Small Things?”

McDonald then said that if Brown sang their hit song ‘All The Small Things’, he may remember the band. And to Brown’s credit, he did just that.

Brown finally jogged McDonald’s memory of Blink-182 by singing the start of another hit song from the band ‘I’m Sorry.’

You truly never know what direction a broadcast may go when the game isn’t exactly the most important thing to discuss anymore. And Orioles fans certainly didn’t expect to scratch off Kevin Brown singing Blink-182 on their bingo card.

Considering the Orioles’ performance in this game and the last time Brown openly “criticized” the team, singing Blink-182 songs instead of focusing on the on-field struggles is certainly a smart decision by Brown…