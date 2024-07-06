Jerry Garcia Night in Oakland Credit: MASN Orioles announcer Kevin Brown attended his second straight “Jerry Garcia NIght” game in Oakland, and he seems to be gaining an appreciation.
The Oakland Athletics hosted a special “Jerry Garcia Night” for their game Friday, honoring the music icon and Grateful Dead founder.

The late Bill Walton, a famously huge fan of Garcia and the group, would have loved it. Baltimore Orioles announcer Kevin Brown made note of the celebration when the MASN broadcast showed a shot of dancing fans during the seventh inning.

“Now for the second straight year, we’re here on Jerry Garcia Night in Oakland,” Brown said. “And what can we say but ‘shake it, shake it, Sugaree.’ … There’s some Jerry Garcia, Grateful Dead going on in left field.”

Nice reference by Brown to “Sugaree,” a song from Garcia’s 1972 solo album. Walton would certainly have been impressed with the Orioles announcer’s knowledge of Garcia’s catalog.


