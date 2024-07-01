Photo Credit: ESPN

Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson has been one of the league’s best hitters early on in the 2024 MLB season. And during a mic’d up moment on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball, Henderson announced his intention to participate in the upcoming 2024 MLB Home Run Derby.

In the top of the third inning against the Texas Rangers, Henderson spoke to the ESPN broadcast team about his tremendous season thus far, which included 26 home runs on the year, the second most by a shortstop through the end of June in MLB history behind only Alex Rodriguez.

ESPN play-by-play voice Karl Ravech then posed a question to Henderson about the Home Run Derby, asking him if he would ever be interested in competing in a derby one day.

“Given the start that you have had, have you ever given thought to something like that?”

Henderson jumped at the possibility, announcing live on-air that he will indeed be taking part in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

“Yeah, I’ve thought it would be pretty cool,” said Henderson. “I’ll be the first to announce that I’ll be doing the Home Run Derby this year.”

Gunnar Henderson is taking his talents to the Home Run Derby this year! 💪 pic.twitter.com/j5mHBh9ghj — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2024

Ravech seemed to be genuinely taken aback by Henderson announcing it in this way, asking him again if he meant that he would be doing it this year or in the future.

Nonetheless, Henderson confirmed the news yet again in response to Ravich.

“Yessir, I will be doing it this year. I will be doing the Home Run Derby.”

Henderson is also of course set to take part in his first All-Star Game, currently leading all shortstops in votes in the American League. So it will be a week of firsts for the Orioles star.

At just 23 years of age, Henderson is quickly becoming a true superstar in the making. And making this kind of announcement during live action on the defensive side of the ball is certainly a very cool moment that baseball fans will remember for quite some time.

[MLB on X]