Jim Henneman has been covering the Baltimore Orioles for a very, very long time.

Consider this: The first story Henneman covered as a sportswriter was on the 1958 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore. A young player named Brooks Robinson was in his first year as a regular starter for the O’s.

Robinson retired in 1977 after a legendary 23-year career, but Henneman has kept on rolling through the years, and is now in his eighth decade covering the Orioles and Baltimore sports in general.

Now, the 88-year-old Henneman is being honored by the Orioles. The team unveiled “The Jim Henneman Press Box” during a ceremony Tuesday.

The press box at The Yard is being renamed after longtime Baltimore sportswriter and official scorer Jim Henneman ? pic.twitter.com/mj3we4RL9u — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 23, 2024

Henneman served as the Orioles’ primary official scorer from 1997 until 2020. He’s a past president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and covered the O’s for the Baltimore News-American, The Evening Sun and The Baltimore Sun. He now writes for PressBoxOnline.com.

He’s been heavily involved in other sports through the years; he served as PR director for the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets (now the Washington Wizards) in the 1960s and early ’70s.

In short, everyone in the Baltimore sports community knows Henneman as a local icon.

Dan Connolly, a Baltimore area sportswriter and radio host noted, “So great for all of us who have dealt with Henny. Great job O’s. Couldn’t be more deserved.”

The @Orioles have announced that the Camden Yards press box is officially being named for longtime writer, scorekeeper and mentor to all, Jim Henneman. So great for @writerhenn So great for all of us who have dealt with Henny. Great job O’s. Couldn’t be more deserved. pic.twitter.com/Sb2vYljsHm — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) January 23, 2024

Others were equally pleased to see the veteran writer honored.

The Orioles announced the naming of the Camden Yards press box in honor of Jim Henneman who began covering the O’s in 1958. He’s covered more than 5,000 games & still works as an official scorer. A wonderful man & friend. Blessings & congrats to Henny! ⚾️????@wjz @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/tEWJ2NCP7w — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 23, 2024

