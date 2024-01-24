Jim Henneman Photo Credit: Dan Connolly
Jim Henneman has been covering the Baltimore Orioles for a very, very long time.

Consider this: The first story Henneman covered as a sportswriter was on the 1958 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore. A young player named Brooks Robinson was in his first year as a regular starter for the O’s.

Robinson retired in 1977 after a legendary 23-year career, but Henneman has kept on rolling through the years, and is now in his eighth decade covering the Orioles and Baltimore sports in general.

Now, the 88-year-old Henneman is being honored by the Orioles. The team unveiled “The Jim Henneman Press Box” during a ceremony Tuesday.

Henneman served as the Orioles’ primary official scorer from 1997 until 2020. He’s a past president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and covered the O’s for the Baltimore News-American, The Evening Sun and The Baltimore Sun. He now writes for PressBoxOnline.com.

He’s been heavily involved in other sports through the years; he served as PR director for the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets (now the Washington Wizards) in the 1960s and early ’70s.

In short, everyone in the Baltimore sports community knows Henneman as a local icon.

Dan Connolly, a Baltimore area sportswriter and radio host noted, “So great for all of us who have dealt with Henny. Great job O’s. Couldn’t be more deserved.”

Others were equally pleased to see the veteran writer honored.

 

