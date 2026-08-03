Credit: MASN

In what sounds straight out of the personal hygiene habits of ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, Baltimore Orioles color commentator Ben McDonald made a wild admission during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the MASN broadcast, McDonald told play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown that he’s never used shampoo in his life.

“You think you use the same amount of product in your hair as Brandon Marsh does?” Brown asked as the long-haired and full-bearded Marsh was up to bat for the Phillies.

“No way,” McDonald replied. “For me, it’s just a bar of soap.”

“A bar of soap?” Brown questioned, while laughing.

“Yeah,” McDonald said. “I’ve never used shampoo. Not once. Ever. Just a bar of soap in the hair.”

“You have never used shampoo?” Brown asked.

“Never,” McDonald said.

“In your life?” Brown responded.

“Never,” McDonald continued to claim.

“Not when you were a kid?” Brown inquired.

“No. Just a bar of soap in the shower. That’s all I need,” McDonald explained.

Ben McDonald admits he has NEVER used shampoo in his life during today’s Orioles game on MASN 🥴 “For me it’s just a bar of soap” pic.twitter.com/5ogzwRrdTx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 2, 2026

“Do you use shampoo?” McDonald asked Brown.

“Yeah!” Brown responded.

“Why?” McDonald followed up.

“Doesn’t everybody else?” Brown said.

“I don’t know. I just use a bar of soap. It’s simple. All you need is a bar of soap. Cleans it perfectly. I mean, feel. Feel how soft this is,” McDonald said as he showed off his hair to Brown. “It’s just a bar of soap. Nice and soft. See? It’s a secret. Don’t tell anybody. I don’t need to spend all that money on shampoo.”

After another minute of the banter, Brown asked McDonald, “If the Orioles hit a grand slam today, will you use shampoo?”

“I’ll use shampoo,” McDonald said.

Unfortunately, the grand slam never came, as the Orioles lost 8-0 in a game that was called in the sixth inning due to rain.