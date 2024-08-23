image via MLB Network

One of a Kind is the latest edition of the MLB Network Presents docuseries, focusing on the career of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. And while the film excels in the areas MLB Network Presents usually excels (archival footage, interviews with all of the necessary individuals), it truly stands out for its discussion of the process behind the game on the field.

Interviews with Maddux shape the film, with his wit and insight helping craft an entertaining, thoughtful narrative throughout. Interviews with Maddux’s brother Mike, Braves teammates Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Eddie Perez, and John Smoltz, and contemporaries Barry Bonds and Randy Johnson help flesh the tale out even more. The former Braves trio of Glavine, Maddux, and Smoltz also sits together for a discussion that really brings back the memories.

The process discussions throughout the film are incredibly insightful, taking you into Maddux’s mind and the way it worked when attacking hitters. A long segment features Maddux and Bonds discussing several matchups between the two and the thought process both took when facing each other. It’s a stark departure from the “throw ball, see ball, hit ball” conversations you usually hear from athletes when they talk about critical moments in games.

The few parts of One of a Kind that disappoint are typically only because they’re not all that interesting. While Maddux’s memories of his 1992 contract negotiations with the Chicago Cubs are interesting, the potentially juicy reasoning for his decision not to sign with the New York Yankees that offseason falls flat (he didn’t want to leave the National League, where he would spend his entire career).

Maddux’s post-Braves career talk also falls a bit flat, but then again, he only pitched eight playoff innings after leaving Atlanta and while he won five more Gold Gloves, he didn’t make an All-Star Team or have an ERA under 3.00. There just wasn’t a lot to talk about during those years in Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

On an unrelated note, I’m personally offended that there’s no mention of the Nike “Chicks Dig The Long Ball” ad starring Maddux and Glavine. I think that would have been an incredible segment to add a bit more humor (not that this really needs all that much more humor) to the feature. At least we got a Yahoo long read about it in 2019.

Overall, One of a Kind is a worthy entry to the MLB Network Presents lineup. It’s thoughtful, entertaining, insightful, and gives viewers plenty of new stories we hadn’t heard before.

One of a Kind airs at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 25 on MLB Network.