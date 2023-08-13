Apr 28, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; An Oakland Athletics fan holds a sign in reference to owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary Oakland A’s Spanish language radio broadcaster Amaury Pi-González has not been shy about discussing the team’s probable move to Las Vegas on the air from a rather neutral perspective. But in a recent interview, he got a lot more candid in his thoughts, openly criticizing team ownership.

During an interview with SFGate, Pi-González opened up about the team’s potential move from Oakland to Las Vegas, and went as far as to call team ownership “not professional” for the way they’ve handled the entire situation as they have not exactly been forthright about their decisions.

“I’ve been following this just like everybody,” Pi-González said. “If you really analyze the way they’ve done this, they first announce, OK, they’re going to move. So they get like, 40 acres and then they drop that because, no, we have 9 acres. So it doesn’t make sense to me. For years, you plan something. They had the Howard Terminal in Oakland. They planned for years to design that park. Now they move to another town, they buy land to build a park there, and then they drop that land, they go to another [plot].

“It’s just, to me, it’s not professional the way they’ve been doing this.”

Pi-González said he has never seen anything like what has transpired with this team over the past several months and he’s been disappointed by the way ownership has handled the ordeal.

“It’s kind of terrible,” Pi-González said. “There’s a lot of passion here. The A’s fans are really, really pissed. So it’s a tough situation here.”

