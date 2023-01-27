The Oakland A’s announced Friday that longtime Northern California broadcaster Johnny Doskow will be joining their broadcast team for the 2023 MLB season.

Doskow, who has been the voice of the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats since 2000, will “be behind the mic for pregame, play-by-play, and postgame coverage for 65+ games during Spring Training and the regular season,” according to MLB.com. He will also join A’s Cast Live, the team’s daily live sports talk show, as a contributor.

Hey, @JDoskow! Green and gold looks good on you! We've added longtime Sacramento River Cats broadcaster Johnny Doskow to our broadcast team! ?️ pic.twitter.com/CfHMCOi5ej — Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 27, 2023

Before his work with the River Cats, Doskow handled radio broadcasts for the Fresno Grizzlies and High Desert Mavericks, both Minor League Baseball franchises.

“Johnny Doskow is synonymous with River Cats baseball,” said Chip Maxson, President/COO of the River Cats, in a statement. “Johnny was a gift to the Sacramento sports landscape for over two decades. His unique spirit was the perfect narrator to many memorable moments in River Cats history, including three Triple-A Championships, a combined no-hitter, and incredibly emotional moments like Drew Robinson’s first home run during his storied return to baseball. We are so happy for Johnny.”

Doskow already made his MLB debut back in 2012 when he briefly joined the A’s radio booth. He also appeared in the Giants’ radio booth last season for a game. He joins Ken Korach, who is returning for his 28th season with the A’s and 18th as the lead radio announcer, as well as Vince Cotroneo, who is entering his 18th season with Oakland.

Heading to the Bigs! Johnny Doskow is synonymous with River Cats baseball and we can’t help but think of him when referencing the Vin Scully quote: “As long as you live, keep smiling because it brightens everybody’s day.” Congratulations and well deserved! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/SXGelCs0uS — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) January 27, 2023

