After his historic power display in Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS, Phillies star Nick Castellanos joined Matt Winer for what was an awkward interview. Photo Credit: TBS Nick Castellanos and Matt Winer talk after Game 4 of the NLDS. Photo Credit: TBS
By Michael Dixon on

Nick Castellanos made Major League Baseball postseason history on Wednesday and Thursday. That led to an interview with TBS’ Matt Winer following Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

For the second year in a row, Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies upset the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. It seemed as though the Braves had all of the momentum after they tied the series with a dramatic win in Game 2, but that momentum did not make the trip to Philadelphia. Castellanos slugged a pair of home runs in a 10-2 win in Game 3, then hit two more home runs on Thursday, helping the Phillies close the series out with a 3-1 victory.

That made Castellanos the first player in MLB postseason history to have multiple home runs in consecutive games. In an on-field interview shortly after the game, Winer told Castellanos about the history he’d made. That led to a comedically awkward exchange.

“Nick, nobody in Major League history has hit 2 home runs on back-to-back postseason games, but you just did. And you guys are headed to the NLCS,” Winer said.

After a momentary pause, Castellanos asked “Where’s the question in that?”

“There’s no question,” Winer replied.

“Thank you for telling me,” Castellanos said.

“I thought you’d be happy with that,” said Winer.

By this point, both Castellanos and Winer had smiles on their faces and the rest of the interview continued with limited awkwardness.

It’s certainly not the first time that a Castellanos home run has led to an awkward moment.

[Photo Credit: TBS]

