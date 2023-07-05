Photo Credit: YES Network

Those who are familiar with the MLB likely know about the incredible story of Sarah Langs. For those who were not familiar, they learned about her story ahead of the New York Yankees matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Langs has made her mark throughout baseball as an incredible researcher, writer, and on-air voice in recent years across multiple different platforms, previously working at MetsBlog, SNY, CSN Chicago, ESPN, and finally MLB/MLB Network where she currently works.

She revealed ahead of last year’s postseason that she was battling neurogenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Since her diagnosis, she has done some incredible things to benefit Project ALS through her website, StarsforSarah.org, which directs proceeds to help find a cure for the currently incurable disease.

The Yankees held an awesome moment to commemorate Langs for all of her great work for ALS, letting her deliver the lineup cards to the umpires ahead of the game. Her parents also threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Today, the Yankees honored native New Yorker & beloved baseball statistical analyst Sarah Langs, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2022. Thank you to @SlangsOnSports & @HerALSStory for joining us today! “Langs Stars” can be purchased by visiting https://t.co/oWCPpg4k7r with 100% of… pic.twitter.com/ZyNlr4jbKi — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2023

The Yankees are just the latest team to honor Langs, as the Mets did so last month on Lou Gehrig’s Day.

Many of Langs’ peers took to Twitter after the Yankees’ first pitch, offering a tribute to her that speaks to the kind of person she is.

We don't often tweet inside pages, but we can make an exception for @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/LRmm7JPQOJ — Back Page Guy NYDN (@BackPageGuyNYDN) July 4, 2023

Hello please enjoy this photo of queen @SlangsOnSports stylin’ in Lou Gehrig’s wool hat pic.twitter.com/QAcL4Y2AwO — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 4, 2023

Sarah Langs belongs in the Hall of Fame, not in a few years, not as a result of some antiquated process. For exceptional people, you go above and beyond. There is no better ambassador for the game. Cooperstown, be the way Sarah describes Baseball: The Best. https://t.co/Wxf0WwRfuF — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) July 5, 2023

Langs took to social media after all of the festivities to thank those who helped put the special moment together at Yankee Stadium.

“I will never be able to find the proper words to thank the Yankees for this incredible day! Thanks so much to EVERYONE involved, especially Jason Zillo, Kaitlyn Brennan, Aaron Boone & Gerrit Cole. Baseball is the best because its people are the best, so beyond grateful.”

I will never be able to find the proper words to thank the Yankees for this incredible day! Thanks so much to EVERYONE involved, especially Jason Zillo, Kaitlyn Brennan, Aaron Boone & Gerrit Cole ? Baseball is the best because its people are the best ? so beyond grateful! https://t.co/KAD1oSC4Jb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 5, 2023

[YES Network on Twitter]