Mar 29, 2014; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Fans with banners supporting the return of the Montreal Expos during the game between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Netflix has ordered a documentary about the Montreal Expos and the team’s departure from the city, per a Wednesday release.

The untitled film comes from Attraction, which is based in Montreal. Jean-François Poisson, whose works appear to be concentrated on French-language projects, directs the film, while Marie-Christine Pouliot and Richard Speer serve as executive producers.

Netflix’s release says the doc “will explore the setbacks that led to the departure of Quebec’s beloved Expos from Montreal, and how it continues to spark debate 20 years later.”

Speer, the president of Attraction, offered up a quote about the feature.

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Attraction announces the first project to result from our partnership with Netflix. The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the US, and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day. This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it.”

The success of this documentary will be based on the involvement of Major League Baseball and various people throughout the league. I would highly doubt former owner Jeffrey Loria, who played probably the most significant role in the Expos‘ departure from the city, would participate. Ditto former MLB commissioner Bud Selig, who attempted to contract the Expos before eventually greenlighting the franchise’s move to Washington D.C.

Without the participation of those two, this film might end up feeling incomplete and disappointing. But until we learn more information and actually watch, we’re just making assumptions.

[Netflix]