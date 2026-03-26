NESN has unveiled a new scorebug for its Red Sox coverage, and its size is already receiving mixed reviews.

There is no question that NESN needed to update its graphics. The last time it even tweaked them was in 2020, and the network has used the same design structure since 2017.

The newest NESN scorebug is certainly more modern than its predecessor. This new graphic finally features more than one background color.

The history of scorebugs for Red Sox broadcasts on NESN. pic.twitter.com/lhSBsHdHjt — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) March 26, 2026

But the size of the bug, and especially the size of the sponsor, has resulted in the biggest negative reactions.

Can we do something different about the giant VANGUARD ad that takes up my entire screen? — Garrett Crochet Appreciator (@GarrettEnjoyer) March 26, 2026

We need 80% less scorebug @NESN — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) March 26, 2026

Get rid of that HUGE ass ad 🤦🏼🤦🏼 — Ryan Hunter (@ryanhunt2r) March 26, 2026

This has to be the biggest scorebug in the history of baseball. pic.twitter.com/43K3qnFZnI — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) March 26, 2026

Bigger scorebugs have become more popular in recent years. Fox’s college basketball bug is similarly massive, with the network citing increased mobile viewing as the reason for the larger design.

If NESN isn’t prioritizing mobile viewing, improving the bug should be an easy fix. The complaints aren’t about the actual design, just the size. Making the bug, along with the sponsor element, slightly smaller would make this a very good and modern graphic.

NESN also partially owns and operates the Pirates’ regional sports network, SportsNet Pittsburgh. The networks initially shared a scorebug, but the Pirates changed theirs midway through last season. With the Pirates on national television against the Mets today and off tomorrow, we’ll have to wait until Saturday to see whether that channel will also make the change.