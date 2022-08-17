Dennis Eckersley ripped the Pirates during a NESN broadcast on Tuesday.
Comments made by New York Mets commentator Keith Hernandez about the Philadelphia Phillies recently got a lot of attention. And if you think those comments were rough, wait until you hear what Boston Red Sox color man Dennis Eckersley said about the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

With the Red Sox opening up a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Eckersley absolutely ripped the Pittsburgh organization.

“You talk about a no-name lineup. There’s no team like this. I’d love to see some of the service time when you add it all up. It’s not much. We just came from Kansas City, seeing all of those young kids. This is different, though. Doesn’t it seem different? … This is a hodgepodge of nothingness.”

After play-by-play man Dave O’Brien referenced Pittsburgh’s consistently low payroll, Eckersley responded by saying,  “It’s ridiculous. It really is. Pathetic.”

The Pirates entered Tuesday’s game at 45-70, which works out to a pace of about 63-99. Seasons like that have become all-too-common for Pittsburgh ever since the departure of Barry Bonds following the 1992 season, and especially under heavily criticized owner, Bob Nutting.

If we extrapolate 2020’s 19-41 record over a full season, the Pirates have averaged a 74-88 record since Nutting became CEO prior to the 2008 season. Even those totals are enhanced by 2013-2015, when the Pirates made the playoffs every season, averaging a 93-69 record along the way. Without those years bumping up the total, the average season under Nutting is around 68-94.

To that end, Ecksersley’s comments generated a lot of support.

Sadly, comments like this won’t be coming in the future, as Eckersley has announced that he’s leaving the NESN booth at the end of the season. We can enjoy him until then, though, and he’s clearly not afraid to go out in style.

