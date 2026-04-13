The NESN dugout camera angle was the only one available during technical difficulties in the Boston Red Sox-St. Louis Cardinals game. Credit: NESN Credit: NESN
By Matt Clapp on

The NESN Boston Red Sox broadcast encountered technical difficulties that led to a unique situation during Sunday’s road game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

NESN was down to just one camera due to technical difficulties in the top of the first inning. So, NESN viewers got a look at the game from the third-base dugout.

“We are having technical difficulties with our camera, so we’re actually down to just one camera,” NESN play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien explained.

“So, you do a lot of radio,” O’Brien said to color commentator Will Middlebrooks. “I’ve done a lot of radio. So, let’s do a radio call here. It’s basically what we’re down to, as the first pitch is in there for a strike.”

“Well, with these two faces, it’s better for everybody,” Middlebrooks quipped. “Let’s be honest.”

“You said that,” O’Brien responded. “My mother would never agree, neither would yours. But I think everybody else would.”

The dugout camera angle featured getting a look at a Willson Contreras two-run homer.

In the bottom of the first inning, the NESN broadcast was switched to an MLB-produced video feed that the Cardinals use for Cardinals.TV.

The traditional NESN broadcast look eventually returned. But not without some issues.

NESN has already found itself getting a lot of attention in recent weeks for its broadcast due to a massive scorebug that frequently includes a sponsor.

And this seems like an appropriate time to have a Red Sox-related flashback to 1982, when the NBC truck lost power and had to finish the game with one camera. Famed baseball director Harry Coyle called the shots in the truck with Joe Garagiola and Tony Kubek.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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