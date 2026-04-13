Credit: NESN

The NESN Boston Red Sox broadcast encountered technical difficulties that led to a unique situation during Sunday’s road game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

NESN was down to just one camera due to technical difficulties in the top of the first inning. So, NESN viewers got a look at the game from the third-base dugout.

NESN is down to one camera due to technical difficulties… not sure I’ve ever seen this before. pic.twitter.com/fYFVdiDxB8 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 12, 2026

“We are having technical difficulties with our camera, so we’re actually down to just one camera,” NESN play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien explained.

“So, you do a lot of radio,” O’Brien said to color commentator Will Middlebrooks. “I’ve done a lot of radio. So, let’s do a radio call here. It’s basically what we’re down to, as the first pitch is in there for a strike.”

“Well, with these two faces, it’s better for everybody,” Middlebrooks quipped. “Let’s be honest.”

“You said that,” O’Brien responded. “My mother would never agree, neither would yours. But I think everybody else would.”

The dugout camera angle featured getting a look at a Willson Contreras two-run homer.

WILLSON CONTRERAS WITH THE 2-RUN BLAST AND ALL WE GET IS THE DUGOUT CAM pic.twitter.com/8MLZoZnlST — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 12, 2026

In the bottom of the first inning, the NESN broadcast was switched to an MLB-produced video feed that the Cardinals use for Cardinals.TV.

Looks like we now have the Cardinals video feed with the NESN broadcast on top of it. pic.twitter.com/HGZ6fXLivq — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 12, 2026

The traditional NESN broadcast look eventually returned. But not without some issues.

NESN completely butchered Jordan Walker’s home run lol pic.twitter.com/veHWIWIc5Q — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 12, 2026

NESN has already found itself getting a lot of attention in recent weeks for its broadcast due to a massive scorebug that frequently includes a sponsor.

And this seems like an appropriate time to have a Red Sox-related flashback to 1982, when the NBC truck lost power and had to finish the game with one camera. Famed baseball director Harry Coyle called the shots in the truck with Joe Garagiola and Tony Kubek.