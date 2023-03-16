Following the passing of Dave Wills earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Rays will be replacing him with an in-house candidate.

On Thursday, the team announced that pregame and postgame host Neil Solondz will replace Wills as their radio play by play broadcaster.

The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted @neilsolondz to play-by-play broadcaster for the Rays Radio Network. pic.twitter.com/uM2m264jf3 — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) March 16, 2023

Solondz will work with Andy Freed this season.

In the statement, Rays owner Stu Sternberg praised the team’s broadcasters.

“Dave left an indelible mark on our organization and the community as a whole. We all enjoyed the special camaraderie he shared with Andy and Neil. We are fortunate to have an excellent team of broadcasters who will continue the high-caliber coverage that our fans deserve. We’re excited for Neil to bring his expertise and talent to the broadcast.”

Solondz said “no one can ever replace Dave” in the release, saying he was “humbled and honored” to take on the new role.

“Dave and Andy have built an incredible tradition with Tampa Bay Rays fans on air and in the community. I’m humbled and honored to join Andy in the booth. While no one can ever replace Dave, the best way to honor his legacy is to continue to share the game with the fans who love it as much as we do.”

Since 2012, Solondz has been the Rays’ pregame and postgame host and the fill-in play by play broadcaster.

Freed, Solondz, Sternberg, and others paid tribute to Wills in a podcast released this week.