If you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and were hoping to watch Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins, you may be out of luck.

The Phillies are scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. Rob Thorne of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast Game 1 of the NBA Playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors while NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will show the Philadelphia Flyers hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres. Those games have 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times, respectively. With NBC locked into a USFL simulcast with Fox, the Phillies are out of normal television options.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Phillies fans will not be able to watch the game, however.

“Instead, NBC Sports Philadelphia will stream the Phillies-Marlins game on the NBC Sports app, which is available on Apple TV, Google TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and Samsung,” Thorne reported. “The game will also stream on mobile devices on the MyTeam app, and on your computer on the NBC Sports Philadelphia website. You’ll need a cable subscription to watch any of the streaming options.”

He added that “Subscribers who normally watch the games using a streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fubo TV can also authenticate NBC Sports Philadelphia’s streaming options.”

This is inconvenient, for sure, but is a unique byproduct of this time of the year. The Flyers are not going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. But even if they were, local broadcasts of the NBA and NHL postseasons cease after the first round. From that point on, they’re exclusively nationally broadcast. So, these types of conflicts in cities with multiple teams will shortly be rendered moot.

But for Phillies fans on Saturday night, it is inconvenient. We can only hope that they can take advantage of the multiple streaming options available to them. Given that MLB will have games this season exclusively on different streaming services, it may be wise to get used to that anyway.

[The Philadelphia Inquirer]