Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

NBC Sports will air every Major League Baseball game on Sunday, July 5, and we now know the announcers for each game.

Jeff Agrest of The Chicago Sun-Times revealed the commentary assignments. The 15 games on NBC Sports will generally feature a play-by-play commentator and color commentator from each team. Thirteen of the 15 games will have a field reporter.

Unlike most games on NBC, coverage will begin with a pregame show at 12 p.m. ET. New York Mets-Atlanta Braves, technically part of MLB Sunday Leadoff, will begin the action on NBC at 12:30 p.m. All other games will be on Peacock or NBCSN, except San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:00 p.m. ET as part of Sunday Night Baseball.

The games on NBC will be produced fully by the network and will be similar to normal MLB Sunday Leadoff and Sunday Night Baseball productions. Matt Vasgersian, Todd Zeile, Andruw Jones, Anthony Rizzo, and reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi will call Mets-Braves, while Jason Benetti, Jake Peavy, Orel Hershiser, CC Sabathia, and reporter Ahmed Fareed will call Padres-Dodgers.

Minnesota Twins-New York Yankees at 1:30 p.m. ET, Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners at 5:00 p.m. ET, and Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET will also air nationally on NBCSN and on Peacock. The network can be watched on YouTube TV and Comcast.

All games not on NBC will be produced in partnership with MLB Local Media. Thanks to shared ownership, Philadelphia Phillies-Kansas City Royals will air locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies will do the same on NBC Sports Bay Area.

NESN will handle production for the Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels game, allowing the network to simulcast coverage. That will also be the only game on Peacock that will not use the NBC scorebug, using the NESN one instead. All games, including Red Sox-Angels, will feature common theme music.

In Canada, where Peacock does not operate, Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners will air on Sportsnet, likely with its usual broadcast.

As stated earlier, most games will have play-by-play from one team and color commentary from another (the old Roku MLB Sunday Leadoff approach), but some will just feature the local broadcast of one team.

Notably, Dave Fleming and Hunter Pence from NBC Sports Bay Area will call San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies (one of the two games without a reporter). Aaron Goldsmith, Ryan Rowland-Smith, and Angie Mentink, the Mariners’ regular broadcast team, will get the Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners game. Finally, Dave O’Brien, Lou Merloni, and Jahmai Webster from NESN will call the Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels game.

Here are the rest of the broadcast assignments.

It will be very interesting to see how baseball fans react to Star-Spangled Sunday. With most games requiring a Peacock subscription and some interesting commentary assignments, the reaction could be very polarizing.