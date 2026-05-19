Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area.

NBC is showing no signs of slowing down in building out their MLB talent roster with the addition of San Francisco Giants play-by-play man Dave Flemming.

Richard Deitsch at Sports Business Journal reports that Flemming will call Sunday Leadoff games for NBC and Peacock. And his first assignment will be this Sunday when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Flemming has done national work for both Fox and ESPN and is best known currently for his work with the WorldWide Leader in Sports calling a variety of sports from MLB to college football and golf majors. He is also part of the illustrious group of San Francisco Giants announcers, predominantly on the radio with Jon Miller, but also calling games on television.

NBC was the original home for the Sunday Leadoff series when it launched in 2022, but decided to walk away from the timeslot as Major League Baseball then accepted an offer from Roku to stream the games exclusively. However, it returned this season to NBC and Peacock as part of a new media rights deal along with the Sunday Night Baseball franchise from ESPN.

The addition of Dave Flemming for the Sunday Leadoff spot complements Matt Vasgersian, who has called Sunday Leadoff games with NBC and Peacock to start the season. NBC said before the season that they were planning on adding a second voice when Vasgersian was not available. Jason Benetti has been named as NBC’s lead baseball voice calling the Sunday Night Baseball franchise

Flemming, Benetti, and Vasgersian is about as strong of a rotation as you could have for a national network doing baseball in 2026, even though they don’t have consistent partners in the broadcast booth to work with on a weekly basis. NBC has used a rotating set of local analysts featuring broadcasters and former players associated with the teams playing, but so far that decision has had mixed results.