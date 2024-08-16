Photo Credit: MASN

There weren’t many highlights for Washington Nationals broadcasters Dan Kolko and Kevin Frandsen to speak of throughout Thursday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. But when the opportunity finally did come for the two to discuss a highlight, they produced a perfect in-sync call that viewers thoroughly enjoyed.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm drove a pitch from Nationals reliever Tanner Rainey out to the left-center field wall. If the ball had gotten to the wall, it would have surely been extra bases for the All-Star infielder.

Nationals center fielder Jacob Young had other plans, however, robbing Bohm of extra bases by leaping at the wall and making a spectacular catch, putting his body on the line in the process. As good as the catch itself was, the call from Kolko and Frandsen was perhaps even better.

Kolko started the call before the two joined in complete synchronization by the end of it.

“High fly-ball to deep left-center field,” said Kolko. “James Wood and Jacob Young converging. Young at the wall!”

“He’s here, he’s there, he’s every freakin’ where,” Kolko and Frandsen said simultaneously. “Jacob Young!”

The Nationals broadcast team was perfectly in sync on this call of Jacob Young’s spectacular catch at the wall. “He’s here, he’s there, he’s every freakin’ where! Jacob Young!” pic.twitter.com/E2vabGTVSa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2024

It’s unclear whether the call was premeditated by the two. But it is quite similar to the “Roy Kent anthem” from Season 1 of the hit show Ted Lasso on Apple TV.

If this was a reference they were going for, it perhaps makes the call an even more clever one from the Nationals broadcasters, as only a select number of viewers will even recognize it.

At the time of the play, the game was largely in hand for the Phillies. And even after the play, nothing significant changed, as the Phillies would go on to win the game 13-3. But with that being said, Dan Kolko and Kevin Frandsen made the most of what was otherwise a quite miserable game to watch for Nationals fans.

[Awful Announcing on X]