Wednesday night’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals featured both teams’ announcers blasting one of their team’s players for lack of effort and fundamentals in the same inning.

It all started when Nationals first baseman Juan Yepez came to the plate in the fourth inning. Yepez grounded a single into right field and drove in a pair of runs. The second run on the play came due to pitcher Luis Severino not backing up home plate, for which Mets broadcaster Ron Darling admonished Severino.

Yepez’s good fortune didn’t last long, however. Washington’s next batter, third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, grounded a single into left field. Despite there being two outs and Yepez running on contact, the first baseman didn’t pick up the third base coach and had to remain at third base instead of attempting to score.

Nationals announcers Dan Kolko and Kevin Frandsen weren’t thrilled with Yepez’s effort level on the play.

“Yepez is right there in the baseball and he’s watching the ball. With two outs you’ve gotta give yourself room… By being so flat right there, he doesn’t have the opportunity to make a good turn. Look at the base coach! Who cares what’s going on behind you!” Frandsen explained.

And while the Mets announcers were criticizing Luis Severino for not backing up home, the Nationals announcers were doing the same with Juan Yepez’s baserunning. pic.twitter.com/kn1A12qxfQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 11, 2024

The Mets went on to win, 6-2.

[Photo Credit: MASN]