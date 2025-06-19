Photo Credit: MASN.

Things are not going well for the Washington Nationals. And in the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies, a 10-6 loss which moved Washington’s losing streak to 10 games, Nationals announcer Bob Carpenter shared a frank message with the fans.

Carpenter started by letting the fans know what he thinks they’re entitled to, especially given the investment that’s asked of them.

“I want our fans to know, you’re entitled to your opinion about everything that’s going on,” Carpenter said. “Baseball fans pay a lot of money now. To park, to buy a ballcap or a jersey, to eat and drink at the ballgame. That’s the beauty of baseball. You can manage the game in your mind. You can be the hitting coach, you can be the pitching coach to your heart’s desire. It’s great. It’s your privilege and you should do that, because it proves you care about the game.”

Carpenter then discussed his philosophy as an announcer.

The Nationals were perennial contenders for most of the 2010s and capped that decade off with a World Series championship in 2019, the first (and to date, only) championship in the history of the franchise, which began in 1969 as the Montreal Expos. Since then, though, things have been much more difficult. Washington has not reached the postseason or even had a winning season since winning the 2019 World Series. That looks likely to continue this season, as Tuesday’s loss moved the Nationals to 30-43.

Keeping that in mind, he spoke frankly about how challenging things are when the team isn’t playing well, particularly when compared to the World Series win.

“My philosophy as a local team broadcaster, and I’ve been on both sides of it — did 16 years of network stuff at ESPN for baseball,” he said. “I always thought my job was to make our fans feel good about following our ballclub. Taking their loyalties, enhancing all of that. And when you win like we did six years ago, it’s unbelievable. And when you’re having a tough time, it is really, really tough.

“Every fan has to make up his or her own mind about how far that support goes,” Carpenter continued. “Are you a true fan? Are you a spectator? Or are you a casual fan? I know we’ve got thousands upon thousands, ten thousands, of really loyal fans who love this game, love this city, and love this team. And these are the times that try us all.”