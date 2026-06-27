Credit: SNY

A mascot delightfully dancing behind a reporter sharing somber news about a fired employee sounds like something right out of a Saturday Night Live sketch.

But no, it’s just the New York Mets.

The Mets fired manager Carlos Mendoza on Friday in the midst of a six-game losing streak and miserable 34-47 campaign despite a $330-million payroll. The news, while not unexpected, was sad, given the franchise’s expectations and the sense that Mendoza was taking the fall for a front office far more at fault.

SNY announcer Gary Cohen already shared his sentiments about the move, saying Mendoza was the “least culpable of everybody,” and in-game reporter Steve Gelbs discussed the decision before Friday night’s game. However, in a bit of unfortunate timing, or fortunate depending on how you feel, Mr. Met took this as the opportune time to have some silly fun behind Gelbs.

Mr. Met was dancing behind Steve Gelbs as he was discussing the firing of Carlos Mendoza. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6VsgQ0Cetr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 26, 2026

“There’s no one easy answer for how the team got here. If there was they would fix it,” Gelbs said of how the Mets got here while Mr. Met did kooky dance moves behind him. “There’s a lot of layers to this, but what I will say is it’s become clear that the Mets simply changed too much this offseason at one time. There’s every reason in the world to say that last year’s team collapsed, we’re going to make some changes. But when you turn over the entire roster and entire coaching staff, you put the team in a position where, yeah, on paper, and in the algorithm and the projections they may be set up to win. But in reality, they’re not.”

It’s unclear if Mr. Met finally walked away because he got the hint or just got tired of all that gyrating.