Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts got the last laugh over the two New York Yankees fans who decided to interfere with him while attempting to catch a fly ball in Game 4 of the World Series. But despite this, he isn’t quite ready to forgive and forget.

On the comedy special Back That Year Up 2024 hosted by Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson on Peacock, Hart made it clear to Betts, a guest on the show, that he would be able to say whatever was on his mind without any filter.

“You were really diplomatic about the Yankees fans that tried to rip off your hand,” said Hart. “But on this show, you can say whatever you want man. So here is your chance to look right into that camera and tell those guys exactly what you feel and what you want to say.”

Betts heard Hart loud and clear, dropping an expletive-filled message to the fans when reliving the moment and detailing how he wanted to throw the ball back at the fans before ultimately thinking better of it.

“I would really say f*** you guys,” said Betts. “Like try and get the ball, cool. But you tried to grab my s***. I was in the moment. So I thought about throwing the ball at them. And then I realized, Mook, you ain’t gonna do s***. Go back to right field.”

Mookie Betts has finally responded to the Yankees fans that tried to violate him in the World Series: “I would really say f**k you guys.” “I thought about throwing the ball at them & then I realized Mook you ain’t gonna do sh*t, go back to right field!” Via Hartbeat/TT pic.twitter.com/LKfauBAfnf — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 26, 2024

In the moment, Betts handled it about as well as anyone in his shoes could have, largely ignoring it and condemning them after the fact. If he had let his emotions get the best of him, we could have seen a really ugly scene on the grandest stage baseball offers.

Betts has never been the most popular player amongst New York fans dating back to his six-year tenure with the Boston Red Sox to begin his career. Chances are, most Yankees fans don’t feel too bad for Betts about the situation considering his string of success against them over the years. And clearly, Betts doesn’t have much love for Yankees fans either.

