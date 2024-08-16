The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Sheetz sponsorship has drawn a lawsuit from the MLBPA. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Pirates via X

The Pittsburgh Pirates, beaten down by a 10-game losing streak that has dropped them out of playoff contention, got more bad news Wednesday in the form of a lawsuit from an MLB players union subsidiary.

MLB Players, a marketing subsidiary of the MLBPA, has sued the Pirates and convenience store chain Sheetz over a series of joint social media posts promoting a sponsorship deal the two sides announced in June. Pirates players have been wearing Sheetz patches on their uniform sleeves since the announcement, and the team has been promoting the partnership on broadcasts, at PNC Park and through social media posts.

Two iconic Pittsburgh brands coming together. Welcome to the family, @sheetz! 💛 pic.twitter.com/MyhYdY3pSe — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 21, 2024

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, those social media posts are the target of the MLBPA subsidiary’s suit. The suit claims certain social media posts by the Pirates and Sheetz violated the rights of several players.

The suit specifically claims that a series of June 21 posts from the Pirates and Sheetz exploited players’ names and images because the team and company did not get an MLBPA licensing agreement. Without that, the team is prohibited from using the names, images, or likenesses of three or more players a year.

“For professional athletes, the ability to control the commercial use of their names and likenesses provides an important return on substantial career investments,” the suit states (via the Tribune-Review). “At the same time, it enables those athletes to avoid being associated with particular commercial products or works that they do not wish to be perceived as supporting or endorsing.

“The Pirates and Sheetz have used the names and likenesses of numerous current MLB players to increase the commercial appeal of Sheetz’s stores and brand, and thus the commercial value of the sponsorship agreement to the Pirates.”

The Tribune-Review stated the MLBPA has requested an accounting of profits garnered through the use of the players’ names and likenesses and is requesting a cut of those proceeds. It is also seeking an injunction against Sheetz and the Pirates.

Pirates Senior VP of Communications Brian Warecki issued a statement on the matter, saying, “We were surprised by this complaint as we have been engaged in active discussions on this matter. We have since reached a verbal agreement and expect this complaint to be withdrawn.”

