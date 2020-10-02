With fewer games on the docket and more on the line, viewership for MLB’s Wild Card game ticked up on Thursday.

After three eliminations on Wednesday, Thursday’s schedule had five games lined up. However, the Marlins-Cubs matchup on ABC was postponed due to rain, giving us a tight schedule of four games, all airing on ESPN.

And you know what? Viewership for those four games wasn’t half bad. The day started with Reds-Braves at noon Eastern, drawing 1.38 million viewers. White Sox-A’s was next up, and that drew 1.928 million viewers. In primetime, the wild Cardinals-Padres game drew 2.331 million viewers, and Brewers-Dodgers, airing in the late window, drew 1.848 million viewers on ESPN. The first hour and a half of that game aired on ESPN2 due to the St. Louis-San Diego game running long, and 1.011 people tuned in for the 90 minutes of action over there.

Here’s the updated viewership chart for the Wild Card round, which ends on Friday with Cardinals-Padres in primetime on ESPN.

I don’t know if you can draw much from that final “average” column. Both Yankees-Indians games aired in primetime, and it’s not a shock that those two games and last night’s Cardinals-Padres game (which also aired in primetime) were the three most-watched games of the round.

Furthermore, I think MLB has to be disappointed that for all their efforts at creating drama, only two of these eight series got to a Game 3 – White Sox-A’s and Cardinals-Padres. Judging by the spike in viewership we saw for Game 3 of that Chicago-Oakland series (even though it was the only game on for much of Thursday afternoon), I think we could have seen some increased viewership for the other series if they went to three games instead of ending in two.

All in all, has the expanded Postseason been a success for the networks? That’s tough to say. MLB got as many winner take all games this year as they did last year with the ten-team format. TBS has to be happy that it got both the Yankees and Astros, who both would have been on the outside looking in over a ten-team format, in the ALDS while also avoiding the Canadian viewership poison pill known as the Toronto Blue Jays. Fox is probably disappointed at losing the Cubs from the NLDS, but should be relieved at keeping both the Braves and Dodgers in the fold.