Major League Baseball is expanding its podcast offerings beyond team-specific audio programming. The league is partnering with Audacy to produce branded podcast content for MLB and its 30 teams. Audacy now becomes the official podcast and audio partner of MLB.

Audacy, formerly known as Entercom, owns and operates 39 all-sports stations throughout the country, including the flagship stations for the New York Yankees (WFAN), Boston Red Sox (WEEI), Chicago Cubs (670 The Score), Philadelphia Phillies (94WIP), Washington Nationals (106.7 The Fan), and Detroit Tigers (97.1 The Ticket).

The media conglomerate also owns podcast companies Pineapple Street Studios, home to ESPN’s 30 For 30 and HBO’s Hard Knocks audio companions, and Cadence13, whose shows include The Tony Kornheiser Show, The GM Shuffle with Adnan Virk and Michael Lombardi, and both Richard Deitsch’s and Sports Illustrated’s sports media podcasts. Audacy also just launched a third podcast studio, 2400Sports.

The first series produced by MLB and Audacy will chronicle the Cubs’ run to winning the 2016 World Series, highlighting the players and storylines from that season, in addition to following the regular-season and postseason treks to breaking the team’s 108-year-old championship curse.

Future podcasts haven’t yet been announced, but according to the official announcement from MLB, upcoming series will highlight fathers and sons who played in the major leagues, and a travel show sharing the traditions and cultures surrounding several MLB ballparks.

Audacy will also work with each of MLB’s 30 teams to develop exclusive content. And the partnership with MLB may produce concerts with showcase baseball events like the All-Star Game and World Series.

Additionally, baseball content will also be featured on Audacy’s BetQL sports betting network, which recently expanded to become the primary programming on several stations, including Detroit’s WXYT-AM, WJT in Baltimore, and Houston’s KIKK-AM. BetQL personalities and analysts will appear on MLB platforms, and MLB content — including live game cut-ins — will appear on BetQL affiliate stations.