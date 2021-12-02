Until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached between MLB owners and the MLBPA, players are officially locked out.

One of the immediate fallout effects: the removal of various news stories and images on MLB.com and across the league’s network of official team sites. That felt particularly dystopian, especially considering the stories that remained up to fill in that editorial space.

On team sites, player headshots are gone while coaches and staff remain. pic.twitter.com/pymwUuxyN3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2021

It was especially weird to go to a team roster page and see that all the players had been effectively blacked out.

Every current player according to MLB right now: https://t.co/qiis5VXYho pic.twitter.com/9bpqsFmRIz — Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) December 2, 2021

The league offered an explanation for this with an official statement:

You may notice that the content on this site looks a little different than usual. The reason for this is because the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league expired just before midnight on Dec. 1 and a new CBA is currently being negotiated between the owners and the MLBPA.