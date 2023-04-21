Give Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes credit for having a great sense of humor.

Gomes donned a football helmet to meet the media following Chicago’s 13-0 shellacking of the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday at Wrigley Field.

The 35-year-old veteran knew he’d be in for some tough questioning. He was already the subject of countless Twitter memes after his involvement in a crazy play against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes is awesome. pic.twitter.com/MljJJaAGeU — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) April 21, 2023

Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly entered the eighth inning with a perfect game, something that’s been done only 23 times before in MLB history. But leadoff man David Peralta hit a slow roller down the third-base line. Smyly raced off the mound to grab the ball, but before he could throw to first, Gomes ran into him.

Gomes, who was also trying to make a play on the ball, tried to avoid Smyly, but ended up climbing on his back and knocking him down.

It really is as awkward as it sounds.

What an extremely lame and basebally way to lose a perfect game. ⚾️pic.twitter.com/qIovjsJNmN — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 21, 2023

To his credit, Gomes took the heat and displayed some humor.

“I guess he (Smyly) didn’t think he was going to be recovering a fumble today,” Gomes joked.

When no one reacted, Gomes said, “That was supposed to be a joke.” Reporters took the cue and laughed.

“It’s an aggressive play, both of us went after it … he got to it before I did,” Gomes said. “I’m not as quick as I used to be trying to jump out of the way and I ended up riding him. It became a cool picture.”

With that, Gomes took off his football helmet with the Cubs logo, garnering much laughter from the gathered crowd of reporters.

[Matt Clapp; Photo credit: Matt Clapp]