MLB Network is set to launch a brand new series, MLB’s Traveling Spaceship Show, across its content platforms.

The program is a retro-based show that will showcase old-school highlights and clips from baseball during the years of nostalgia. Baseball fan, comedian and writer Sarah Tiana will serve as show host and captain of the interstellar vessel, “The Round Tripper.”

“I grew up watching baseball in front of a wood stove with a TV antenna the size of a flag pole,” said Tiana in a release, who recently co-hosted MLB’s awards show in Las Vegas last week. “To be on a show that utilizes nostalgic baseball clips takes me back to all those fantastic, grainy moments. I hope it does the same for everyone else. And maybe gives you a few laughs too. Step aside Jeter. There’s a new Captain in town (me)!”

Excited for you guys to finally see the show I’ve been working on with MLB all year. This airs Sunday! If you could go to any game in the past, which one would you go to??? pic.twitter.com/hvr5b7mZHu — Sarah Tiana ⚾️ (@sarahtiana) November 20, 2024

MLB Network gave Awful Announcing a sneak peek at the first episode and it looks to be entertaining, informative and perfect for the younger demographic.

Tiana will be joined on these baseball-themed adventures by her rambunctious and passion puppet co-pilot “Jax” and the ship’s supercomputer and hyper-intelligent “BOB,” voiced by Hall of Fame MLB Network broadcaster Bob Costas.

Jax was designed by an original Henson and Muppet designer, the legendary Guy Gilchrist.

According to MLB, MLB’s Traveling Spaceship Show is marketed towards younger fans given increased ratings and participation in younger age groups:

Very young fans, ages 2-11, watched the Postseason and World Series at a significantly higher rate this year. Viewership for Kids aged 2-11 for the 2024 Postseason increased +28%. During the World Series, the same group increased by +83% vs. last year. Baseball and softball, combined, have the highest participation among boys and girls ages 6-12 according to SFIA.

The show also took inspiration on classics from the past including George Michael’s Sports Machine and Mystery Science Theater 3000.

MLB’s Traveling Spaceship Show will be available to watch Friday on MLB.TV and will air nationally on MLB Network this Sunday, November 24th at 11 a.m. ET. Additional episodes will be released in 2025.