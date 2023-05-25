On the episode of MLB Network’s Quick Pitch that aired Wednesday night into Thursday morning, host Keiana Martin uniquely paid tribute to the late Tina Turner.

Martin cleverly inserted several Turner lyrics in the lead-in to game highlights.

For the record, those are lyrics from We Don’t Need Another Hero, Proud Mary, and Simply the Best.

Turner generated a spike in Australian rugby interest due to her association with the league in the 1990s.

We always appreciate it around here when a relatively normal highlights package turns into something a bit more fun. Props to Martin for honoring Turner in an out of the box way.