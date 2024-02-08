Credit: MLB Network

MLB Network, in partnership with the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, will televise live college softball games for the first time with the 2024 DI Leadoff Classic beginning Thursday.

The 17-team tournament kicks off at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla.

We've partnered with @GCsports & @MLBNetwork to bring the 2024 DI Leadoff Classic to your screens! ? Saturday’s tripleheader will make history as the first live collegiate softball games televised on MLB Network. ? https://t.co/dLEXFDGNv0

?️ https://t.co/urd779AY8C pic.twitter.com/15D19xbhG4 — National Fastpitch Coaches Association (@NFCAorg) February 1, 2024

“Bringing this partnership with NFCA to life, and supporting women’s college softball at this level, is a key component to expanding our reach and enhancing our efforts to connect the MLB brand to the softball community,” David James, MLB’s Vice President of Baseball & Softball Development told Awful Announcing. “Airing live college softball on MLB Network for the first time is a positive step forward overall and is certainly a defining moment for the future of this partnership with NFCA.”

MLB Network will team up with GameChanger, to broadcast three games on Saturday, Feb. 10, on MLB Network.

Utah will face Notre Dame at 1:00 p.m ET. They will be followed by Liberty and Missouri at 4:00 p.m. ET with Super Regional participants Clemson and Oregon at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The teams participating are Army West Point, Central Arkansas, Clemson, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Liberty, Missouri, Missouri State, North Carolina Central, NC State, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Alabama, St. John’s, Utah, and Western Kentucky.

This will be three weeks in a row for college action on MLB Network. Leading up to spring training, the network will showcase the Desert Invitational followed by the Andre Dawson Classic leading up to spring training.

[NFCA]