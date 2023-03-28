MLB Network has announced their weekday studio lineup for the 2023 season, with some changes from last year.

Notably, High Heat and MLB Now are moving up the schedule to 11 AM and 12 PM, respectively, and the Matt Vasgersian-hosted Pregame Spread will not return.

Here’s the overall lineup.

9 AM: MLB Central

11 AM: High Heat

12 PM: MLB Now

4 PM: Off Base

5 PM: Intentional Talk

6 PM: MLB Tonight

1 AM: Quick Pitch

The much-loved MLB Central remains unchanged this season, with the trio of Mark DeRosa, Robert Flores, and Lauren Shehadi all returning.

High Heat, featuring Chris Russo and Alanna Rizzo, moves up the schedule to 11 AM from 1 PM. MLB Now also moves up to 12 PM from 2 PM.

In the afternoons, MLB Network plans to air live games when possible. Over the season’s first week and a half, that includes live afternoon games on March 30th, April 3rd, April 5th, and April 6th, with games airing later in the afternoon on April 4th and April 7th. When live games aren’t available to be aired, MLB Network will air replays of morning programming from 1 PM-4 PM.

Off Base, hosted by Lauren Gardner, returns for a second season and moves back an hour to 4 PM. Ariel Epstein, previously part of Vasgersian’s Pregame Spread, will regularly appear on the show.

Intentional Talk is also back to its 5 PM timeslot, with new hosts Ryan Dempster and Siera Santos joining Kevin Millar.

Changes are also coming to MLB Tonight, the network’s flagship show. As previously announced, Harold Reynolds and Adnan Virk will regularly host the 6 PM edition, joined by a rotating cast of analysts. Greg Amsinger and Dan Plesac will return to the later edition of the show, with various analysts also joining them.

Finally, the beloved Quick Pitch returns in the wee hours of the evening and morning, hosted by Keiana Martin and Kelly Nash.

Despite the end of Pregame Spread, Vasgersian will still have a role on MLB Network, occasionally hosting MLB Tonight and calling the majority of MLB Network Showcase live games. The first Showcase game takes place on Opening Day, with Vasgerian, Tom Verducci, and Jon Morosi calling Giants-Yankees at Yankee Stadium.