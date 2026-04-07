Credit: MLB

Major League Baseball has seen positive momentum in ratings and attendance in recent years. And now America’s pastime is hoping to extend that growth with a new platform designed to reach younger fans. MLB is launching a new kids YouTube channel, MLB Clubhouse, that will feature original programming.

Baseball has seen encouraging numbers on television with regular season and postseason ratings both going up. This year’s World Baseball Classic also drew record viewership numbers. Certainly, new rule changes have helped with improvements in the pace of play and more action thanks to the pitch clock and banning shifts. Even this year, the implementation of ABS is already a hit with fans for not just getting calls correct, but adding an additional layer of drama to the game.

Equally as important is that MLB fans are getting younger. And the new MLB Clubhouse channel is a further investment in that growth.

The new platform will make an effort to bring both baseball and softball to young fans with special series aimed at kids in addition to highlights, animation, and storytelling. Kids education app ABC Mouse and Crayola are partners in the endeavor.

The channel will feature multiple original series, led by The Doug Out!, a stop-motion animated series that debuts today with an episode highlighting Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

MLB Art Club will be a how-to-draw series that will focus on MLB mascots and symbols from each club.

No Easy Outs will feature both MLB and AUSL players and focus more on the real-life dynamics of the sport as they talk about the mental challenges that they face in the game. And Let’s Play Ball will feature drills, tricks, and tips from players for kids to learn along with.

“Baseball has always been a sport that brings families and communities together, and MLB Clubhouse is an exciting new way to introduce the game to young fans,” said Gregg Klayman, MLB SVP of Product Development and Content Strategy in the league announcement. “By creating content specifically designed for kids on a platform where they are already watching, we hope to inspire curiosity, creativity and a lifelong love of baseball.”

MLB’s YouTube channel accumulated 1.3 billion views in 2025, showing a 40% growth in views over the year before according to the league. It also added one million new subscribers.