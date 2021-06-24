Bryan Hoch's photo of a fan on the field at Yankee Stadium.
Adding to our chronicles of idiots running (or paragliding) onto professional sports playing surfaces, there was a fan who invaded the field at Yankee Stadium Thursday and promptly got tackled by several security members. Unlike many of these cases, though, video was not immediately forthcoming. But ahead of any video, MLB.com Yankees’ beat writer Bryan Hoch delivered something perhaps even better; he took the photo at the top of this post, and he then delivered amazing responses to someone who asked him where the fan came from.

Well played, sir. +1 internet to you. Would that all reporters would answer silly questions in a similar vein…

