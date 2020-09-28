On Sunday night, MLB announced the start times for the first two days of the Wild Card playoff round.

The action starts on Tuesday at 2 PM Eastern on ABC with Astros-Twins, continuing on with White Sox-A’s at 3 PM on ESPN. Turner’s one Wild Card series this year will be the Blue Jays-Rays, and Game 1 of that matchup starts at 5 PM. As expected, the Yankees-Indians series starts in primetime at 7 PM on ESPN, and has the misfortune of going up against the first presidential debate.

Times, broadcast info released for first two days of @MLB Wild Card Series: pic.twitter.com/mcYd5xZLb8 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 28, 2020

Here’s the lineup for Wednesday, when the National League gets into action and the American League series continue. All times Eastern.

12 PM: Reds at Braves, ESPN

1 PM: Astros at Twins, ESPN2

2 PM: Marlins at Cubs, ABC

3 PM: White Sox at Athletics, ESPN

4 PM: Blue Jays at Rays, TBS

5 PM: Cardinals at Padres, ESPN2

7 PM: Yankees at Indians, ESPN

10 PM: Brewers at Dodgers, ESPN

Thursday will contain the second games of all four NL matchups and the potential third games of the AL matchups. Friday will feature any necessary NL Game 3s. All games, aside from the potential Blue Jays-Rays Game 3 (airing on TBS), will air on ESPN’s networks.

ESPN has yet to announce its broadcast talent for its slate of games, but TBS has. The duo of Rich Waltz and Jimmy Rollins will call the Blue Jays-Rays series on-site at Tropicana Field.