An aspiring young broadcaster received a unique opportunity this weekend.

The Mississippi Braves turned 14-year-old Pierce Gilbert’s request into an incredibly fun moment. Gilbert, a Little Rock, Mississippi native, came to the ballpark with a sign.

The sign read, “I’m an aspiring broadcaster. Can I please call 1 inning in the booth? It would be a dream come true.”

Mississippi Braves announcer Chris Harris saw the sign and decided to oblige.

Harris acknowledged Gilbert and what happened in a post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. “What a joy it was to help make his dream come true. Pierce is going to be a star,” he said.

Gilbert also emerged to post about his great night. “Tonight was a dream!” Gilbert exclaimed.

It’s nice to see cool things like this, and the Mississippi Braves are to be commended for making it happen.

