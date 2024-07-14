Credit: Mississippi Braves on X

An aspiring young broadcaster received a unique opportunity this weekend.

The Mississippi Braves turned 14-year-old Pierce Gilbert’s request into an incredibly fun moment. Gilbert, a Little Rock, Mississippi native, came to the ballpark with a sign.

The sign read, “I’m an aspiring broadcaster. Can I please call 1 inning in the booth? It would be a dream come true.”

Mississippi Braves announcer Chris Harris saw the sign and decided to oblige.

You never know what will happen when you come to a Mississippi Braves game. 14-year-old Pierce Gilbert from Little Rock, MS, brought a sign that read… “I’m an aspiring broadcaster. Can I please call 1 inning in the booth? It would be a dream come true.” Well, Voice of the… pic.twitter.com/vWjs48mUJZ — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) July 13, 2024

Harris acknowledged Gilbert and what happened in a post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. “What a joy it was to help make his dream come true. Pierce is going to be a star,” he said.

What a joy it was to help make his dream come true. Pierce is going to be a star. https://t.co/LolkaWMdoi — Chris Harris (@CHarris731) July 13, 2024

Gilbert also emerged to post about his great night. “Tonight was a dream!” Gilbert exclaimed.

Tonight was a dream!

– saw the best team in @MiLB

– got to call my first professional inning

HIGE PROPS TO @CHarris731! He is the MAN.

I love this team and I love baseball. Hopefully get to do this again sometime pic.twitter.com/D38WDX1Rn6 — Pierce Gilbert (@PierceGilbert_2) July 13, 2024

It’s nice to see cool things like this, and the Mississippi Braves are to be commended for making it happen.

