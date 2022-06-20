Tim Hagerty calls games for the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

For Father’s Day, Hagerty had a special guest join him in the booth for a while: his son, who if anything seemed even more comfortable behind a microphone than Hagerty himself.

Thanks to Hagerty for sharing this clip, which saw his son tell a few quality dad jokes.

My son told dad jokes on Father's Day. pic.twitter.com/Ocyz9Ezur3 — Tim Hagerty (@tdhagerty) June 20, 2022

It’s hard to imagine a more adorable setup here, but the best moment might be realizing that Hagerty’s son thinks he’s speaking directly to everyone in the stadium. That’s fantastic, and there’s no better day for this interaction than Father’s Day.

More organically fun moments like this, please, universe.